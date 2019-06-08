KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Over the last few years, new protocols have been put in place on the Plaza and in Westport. Some say it keeps people safe. Others say it could violate a person’s civil liberties.
It is summer in the city and people are out on the Plaza.
“It’s not a playground,” Keith Newton, thinks curfew is good, said.
Jeff Mueller was spending time outside at the Plaza with friends and family.
“I’m down here today playing Pokémon go,” Mueller said.
It was a quiet day in the iconic Kansas City shopping district. But a few years ago, things were different.
In 2011, the city imposed a curfew on places like the Plaza. Teens under 18 could not be out after 9 p.m. without a parent. Nearly a decade later.
“I kind of see the point of it,” Mueller said.
But Mueller said he doesn’t see a lot of kids anymore at night.
“I’m here for it. I think it’s necessary to protect the integrity of the area,” Newton said.
Coupled with the curfew, the one obviously teen friendly place on the Plaza closed. Cinemark shut its doors in May.
“It might cause a cultural shift on who all is down here,” Newton said.
The Plaza isn’t the only place with a curfew. Westport has the same one and now, for the first summer, they have private security at the entrances.
Metal detectors and big orange plastic barriers make up the last step in some people’s walk toward the weekend in the bar district.
“I’m not terribly impressed with it. I think Westport was great without it,” Shaun Robinson, thinks security barriers aren’t necessary, said.
But there were issues down there. Shootings and fights were causing concern.
“I think it’s mandatory because, honestly, people get a little wild down here,” Lashawnda Ramsey, supports security measures, said.
KCTV5 reached out to The Kansas City Missouri Police Department for crime statistics and a look at the numbers of tickets issued this year. They did not get back before our deadline.
