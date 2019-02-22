JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A second teenager has been sentenced to prison for the fatal stabbing of Tanya L. Chamberlain in 2015.
Joshua R. Trigg, a 17-year-old from Lee’s Summit, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison for his role in the fatal stabbing at a Lee's Summit carwash.
Earlier this year, another teen was sentenced to life plus 50 years for the murder. For more information, click here.
Trigg was sentenced to 15 years in prison on each of four criminal charges that he pleaded guilty to in November: second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
The judge set the sentences to run concurrently.
Trigg, who was 13 at the time of the killing, was prosecuted as an adult, along with Trevon M. Henry, who was 14 when Tanya Chamberlain was stabbed to death inside her vehicle at a Lee's Summit carwash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.