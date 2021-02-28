KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Around 5 a.m. it was reported that a cutting occurred at 115 NW Harlem just north of the Missouri river. Witnesses have also reported to hearing gunshots.
The victim was transported to the hospital and has since died from their injuries. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Police investigated that two adults were inside the apartment when a third unknown person showed up and killed the victim. That person's identity is unknown and no description of them has been made at this time.
There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. Call 816-474-TIPS if you have any information.
KCTV5 is on scene and will continue to update you on details of the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.