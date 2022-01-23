Bills Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the field before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

 Colin E. Braley

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Through the first quarter, both quarterbacks are living up to the hype. 

Bills quarterback Josh Allen drove his team 73 yards and 13 plays to give Buffalo an early lead. The Bills offense picked up two fourth-down conversions, including Devin Singletary's one-yard touchdown run on 4th and goal. 

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs responded with an 11-play, 74-yard drive. Mahomes picked up 49 yards on the ground. The drive was capped off by a Mahomes touchdown run. 

SECOND QUARTER

