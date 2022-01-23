KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Through the first quarter, both quarterbacks are living up to the hype.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen drove his team 73 yards and 13 plays to give Buffalo an early lead. The Bills offense picked up two fourth-down conversions, including Devin Singletary's one-yard touchdown run on 4th and goal.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs responded with an 11-play, 74-yard drive. Mahomes picked up 49 yards on the ground. The drive was capped off by a Mahomes touchdown run.
Playoff Patrick has arrived: pic.twitter.com/mGNmVwVAZE— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 24, 2022
Mahomes Magic is real. pic.twitter.com/U5TwyNy1cz— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) January 23, 2022
SECOND QUARTER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.