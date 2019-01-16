KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A second person has died from injuries suffered in a crash on a Northland road that has been the site of dozens of wrecks.
Kansas City police were dispatched on Jan. 7 to the 2000 block of Northeast Parvin Road to respond to reports of a crash.
Police say that a Mitsubishi SUV was heading eastbound and passed a Honda van on its left. The Mitsubishi proceeded to side-swipe the Honda, the Mitsubishi driver then lost control.
The Mitsubishi left the road to the north and struck several trees then overturned.
Officers confirmed that a 4-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Mitsubishi, was partially ejected and did die later after her arrival at Children's Mercy Hospital. Police haven't identified the child.
Authorities say the driver of the Mitsubishi was 53-year-old Omer Hamsic of Kansas City, Missouri. Police announced Tuesday that he had died
The driver of the Honda was not injured.
Records show there have been nearly 50 traffic wrecks on the 1,000-foot stretch of road where the crash occurred. Residents have been petitioning Kansas City's Public Improvements Advisory Committee for funds to make the roadway safer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.