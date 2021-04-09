KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Minutes after one homicide happened in KCK, police reported to another scene on Friday afternoon.
This fatal shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. on Friday in the area of 8th and Barnett, according to police.
An argument happened inside a home and eventually carried outside, leading to gun shots.
A person of interest was taken in custody.
