TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The State of Kansas has identified a second case of the UK variant of the coronavirus.
This week's case was reported in Sedgwick County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“This finding does not change our public health recommendations. We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions," said KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman. "This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit. Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient."
Early indications is the case happened due to the person traveling outside of the state.
The first case was reported in Ellis County.
