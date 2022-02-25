SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- The Shawnee Police Department on Friday arrested a woman who lived at the house where an infant was killed in a fire earlier in February.
Karlie Phelps was booked into the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on Friday evening on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.
The child was born in 2020.
A $250,000 bond has been requested in the case.
The Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department are conducting a joint investigation into the fire. Crews responded around 1 a.m. on Feb. 13 to the home on West 69th Terrace, just off of Larsen Lane. Crews ended up pulling a dead infant from the home.
Nicholas A. Ecker was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.
Ecker's next court appearance is March 31.
