KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Southeastern Conference has officially offered Oklahoma and Texas to join its conference beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.
The vote was unanimous, according to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
"Today's unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC's longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas," Sankey said in a statement. "I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school's membership interest."
The offer to the two schools is another blow in the Big 12 Conference's efforts of keeping the conference together.
It also leaves the future of the Big 12 men's and women's basketball tournaments, which are held in Kansas City, in doubt.
