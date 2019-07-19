DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Search crews will resume recovery efforts Friday for a Lawrence teenager who went under water in Clinton Lake.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office got a call just before 7 p.m. Thursday that the 13-year-old boy had gone under water. Authorities said the child is presumed to be dead.
The Lawrence boy went missing near the Clinton Outlet, according to the sheriff’s office. That is on the northeastern corner of Clinton Lake. It is not a designated swimming area, but it is sometimes used for fishing and there is a walking path nearby.
The sheriff’s office says there was water being released from the outlet making it very rapid moving current at the time the boy went in. The water from the outlet has since been turned off.
Rescue crews from several agencies jumped in the water to look for the boy but had no luck.
The sheriff’s office wouldn’t elaborate on who the boy was with and what he was doing when he went in the water. They have not released his name.
