Deputies are assisting the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol after a vehicle pursuit that originated in Anderson County and ended at 347th, east of 169 Highway.
A White/Hispanic male with pink hair on top and black on the bottom, black beard, slim build wearing dark coveralls and black Carhart coat, fled the area on foot.
It is unknown if the subject is armed but should be considered as such and not approached.
If you see him in the area immediately call 911.
The subject was last seen in the area of 343rd and Lonestar.
A Code Red Alert was activated.
Please stay out of the area until the situation has ended.
