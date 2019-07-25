CALDWELL COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The search continues for two missing brothers who were last seen in northwestern Missouri.
The police said Nick and Justin Diemel had been visiting the area on business because they own a cattle feeding company.
KCTV5 News has been following the story since their rental truck was found abandoned near Holt, Missouri on Monday morning. For the past few days, police have been searching for them on a farm near Braymer.
It has been a long and exhaustive search for the Diemels. Police vehicles were traveling in and out all day. A red truck has been providing meals for the officers out there working.
At one point, a pumper truck could be seen headed to the command center.
The police haven't said why they're looking at that specific farm, but some of the employees and family members said that the Diemel brothers were visiting several farms in the area where they have cattle. They buy and sell them all over the country, although they said they couldn't tell us if they had contracts with that specific farm.
KCTV5 News did some digging and found out that the owner of the farm, Garland Nelson, was found guilty in a variety of cattle fraud schemes in 2015. He served two years in jail.
The Diemels are from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Their family there spoke to one of our sister stations. Nick Diemel's wife Lisa said their family is still hopeful.
“He's got the biggest smile," she said. "He's a loving uncle, a loving brother in-law. His girlfriend, Taylor, they're a wonderful couple. They're high school sweethearts. I know her heart is breaking as much as mine."
Several of the Diemels’ employees drove down to help provide information to police throughout the search.
