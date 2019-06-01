KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A pile of items at a scrapyard caught fire on Saturday in KCK.
Firefighters went to the scene in the 800 block of S. 26th St. around 11 a.m.
According to the fire department, a two-story pile of scrap metal caught fire.
No one was injured.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from various parts of the KC metro, including Johnson County.
The fire department said they will begin moving the pile as they extinguish it.
The fire was under control by 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.