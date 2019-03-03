KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – “I think we need to be more collaborative on everything,” Scott Taylor, a candidate for mayor, said.
Taylor may be best known for selling the iconic Kemper Arena for $1 dollar.
Getting the aging and empty building off the cities books and securing it for the future.
Aside from big projects, Taylor says he’s spent the last eight years in neighborhoods.
“I’ve shown a track record of being collaborative with neighborhoods,” Taylor voiced.
Taylor, a KU and Rockhurst University grad, said he’s put together a revalidation plan to help all parts of the city succeed.
“Part of it is being a good listener. Seeing what the neighborhoods say they need and trying to bring those services to them,” Taylor stated.
While sitting on council, Taylor helped secure a new Cerner campus for south Kansas City.
He believes thriving neighborhoods impact the crime rate.
As part of the city council, Taylor’s seen firsthand how efforts to quell the crime rate in the city are going.
“We should be outraged each time we see a homicide in our city,” Taylor voiced.
Taylor, a proponent of community policing, said his efforts to get more cops on the streets is paying off.
“Last year in the budget, we fought for more police officers on the street. Those are being hired right now,” Taylor stated. “I’m not convinced we have enough still because over time there have been retirements, attrition. We have to make sure we have a sufficient number of police officers.”
To highlight his efforts, Taylor points to community events with police at the south patrol like movie nights.
But Taylor knows helping the police department means working with the state.
“We need to work with Jefferson City,” Taylor explained.
Taylor said he’d bring his collaborative effort to that relationship as well. But another economic driver is waiting all the mayoral candidates.
Taylor says it’s time to get the airport up and running.
“We need more hands-on leadership with the airport,” Taylor voiced.
Taylor is one of several candidates who say they would have picked Burns and McDonald over Edgemoor.
“To keep dollars in the community, to hire small businesses. Council did not agree with that,” Taylor stated.
If he’s elected mayor, Taylor plans on making routine stops at the new KCI to check on the progress.
