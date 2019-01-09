KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is a new addition to the downtown sky line.
The Church of Scientology is working on installing a sign above the City Nation Bank building they bought some time ago.
The Church of Scientology’s new building is at 18th and Grand in downtown Kansas City.
A spokesperson for the church says they’ve outgrown their building at 39th and Main where they have been for decades.
“It surprises me I pretty much thought Scientology was dying out except for maybe in Hollywood or someplace like that,” said Karen Williams, resident of Kansas City, Missouri.
The move is getting mixed reactions.
Patti Farmar goes to church in the downtown area and says the crossroads is known for being diverse and accepting.
“I believe in freedom of speech, that everybody has the right to practice as they wish and so I don’t have a problem with it at all,” explained Farmar.
But some people are concerned with the church planting its new roots in the heart of the city.
“This area is accepting so I think they will accept it but also there’s always that thought of like will it influence this area in a negative manner,” questioned Jason Piggie, resident of Kansas City, Missouri.
According to Scientology.org, it’s a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, mankind, all life forms, material and spiritual universe and the supreme being.
It was founded by American Science Fiction Writer L. Ron Hubbard.
Back downtown, construction workers spent the day Wednesday working on the sign, which went up a couple days ago, and inside the building.
The spokesperson says in Kansas City, they help parishioners across a six state and there are millions of Scientologists worldwide.
“It just shows that everybody wants to come downtown it’s the place to be there’s just a lot happening and it’s a really diverse community and we’re very welcoming,” said Farmar.
The spokesperson says the Kansas City church will look similar to the church in Detroit.
It will have a public information center, chapel, rooms for spiritual counseling and training, a library and offices.
The religion has been surrounded by controversy in the past.
Back home people still aren’t sold on the move to downtown Kansas City.
“I’m not a fan of Scientology it started when I was I think a teenager. It just seems like a cult and I don’t think Kansas City needs a giant Scientology downtown,” said Williams.
There is not an official opening date for the Church of Scientology downtown yet.
