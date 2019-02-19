KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It has truly been a challenge for winter sports due to the brutal winter. Dozens of games have been canceled this year at Staley High.
Tuesday night, they rearranged some games and made sure everyone cleared out before the storm made landfall.
As players hit the hardwood, the pep band found their key and fans packed the stands.
But competition at Staley High was top of mind. The threat of severe weather put tip-off in limbo. Administrators went to their own playbook to make a last-minute decision.
It’s Senior Night for Michelle Cole’s son number 14. The final time he will suit up at home for the Falcons.
“We are just thrilled to be able to pull it off,” Cole said.
“The games that have been canceled and postponed have been numerous,” Chad Evans, with North Kansas City Schools, said. “I can’t even you tell you on the top of my head.”
Tuesday night, at least two games were canceled, and the boys’ varsity tip-off was moved up. The two teams needed to play to determine seeding at the district tournament on Saturday.
But Evans says safety comes first for the district.
“If we had to move them behind we would,” Evans explained.
The game was also broadcasted online by students for fans who didn’t want to brave the elements.
“Immediately after, we are out of here,” Cole voiced.
Cole’s family took home the cookie cake instead of celebrating at the school.
