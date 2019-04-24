GARNETT, KS. (KCTV) ---- Two Garnett, KS schools are on lockdown due to a police incident just off-campus.
Garnett Elementary School and Anderson County junior/senior school are on a soft lockdown, the district confirms.
In a Facebook post from USD 365, they said the lockdown was prompted after "an incident near KDOT." No one is allowed to leave the school.
There is no incident at the schools, the district said.
The Anderson County Emergency Management department confirms a large presence in the area of Maple and Park Road.
