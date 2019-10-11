KANSAS CITY, KS/BALDWIN CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Just days after two local school districts announced they are investigating racist chants made at a high school volleyball match, one of the schools is contemplating whether to skip a weekend tournament where the two teams could face off again.
Piper High School parents and students had complained earlier this week that much of the Baldwin City crowd made monkey noises while Piper's black players were serving during the Tuesday match. Baldwin City School District announced the next day that they were investigating the allegations, and that racist activity is not tolerated at the school district.
Some Baldwin City parents deny the allegations and say crowd members were actually making turkey-call sounds for a themed night.
Piper High School is hosting a volleyball tournament involving local teams---including Baldwin City---on Saturday. Baldwin City School District's superintendent told KCTV5 they are still deciding whether to participate in this weekend's tournament. If they do play, administrators will be there alongside the players, he said.
KCTV5 spoke with the mother of one of the Piper players. She said the team is made up of mostly black girls. She said players were called monkeys by some Baldwin City students, and were told to go back to where they came from.
"To have to sit there and try to explain to your child that they did nothing wrong, that they are beautiful, that they have no reason to be ashamed of themselves because of their skin or from where they're from...," said Candice Byers. "It's not just one child that's affected. It's several. And it's going to be an ongoing thing unless we help stop it."
