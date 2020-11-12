NORTH KANSAS CITY (KCTV)-- The University of Missouri will go into all-virtual mode after Thanksgiving. Many local colleges and universities, as well as school districts, are debating whether to do the same as covid-19 cases continue to rise.
University of Missouri spokesperson Christian Basi said the decision is in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Boone county and in their student population.
“We were in a situation we were coming close to having issues with our medical resources here locally. As an overriding factor for both the community and our students, we felt like this was a decision that needed to be made,” Basi said.
The announcement came as a surprise to many.
“This decision has been made over the last really the last 24 to 48 hours,” Basi said.
The last two weeks of instruction and finals week will all be virtual.
Students going home for Thanksgiving will be asked to stay there, but the university will allow students who don’t have travel arrangements to stay as long as they need.
The Kansas City metro is also seeing a spike in cases that has local hospitals systems nervous.
“Halloween was not good for us. There were too many gatherings that have caused positive cases within our schools, and the reason we know is because we had contact tracers that interviewed the positive cases. And most of them were contracted at Halloween parties,” North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dan Clemons said.
Clemons said the district is not changing their learning plan, yet. They plan to return to in-person school for elementary students, and hydrid learning for middle and high school students, after Thanksgiving.
Though, he wants families to know the district will be affected by their decisions over thanksgiving break. He sent a letter out to parents last week detailing the difficult situation the district is in.
North Kansas City Schools are short on substitute teachers and and bus drivers, due to so many staff members having to quarantine after being exposed to a student with the virus.
“We’re certainly worried about not only Thanksgiving, but the winter break. And families getting together. That’s kind of why we sent the letter out is just asking for their cooperation and to be mindful of our school district. And trying to keep those gatherings as small as possible,” Clemons said.
North Kansas City makes their decisions school by school, not district wide.
Staley High School is actually shut down the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases.
Parents KCTV5 spoke with are glad the district takes a school by school approach.
“I think it’s hard to know what the right answer is. But if there is a lot of people gathering for the holidays in a lot of cases it might not be a terrible idea for people to go virtual to kind of keep things under control,” Vicky Fitch said.
Fitch has students in elementary and middle schools in North Kansas City.
She’s glad her children have been able to attend school in person, but recognizes the difficulty school administrators have in making decisions based on what’s best for students, staff, and the community.
“I know a lot of people disagree with shutting down and going virtual. But I think that in some cases it might be necessary,” Fitch said.
Shawnee Mission School District has not yet decided whether to come back in person after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Right now, Liberty School District does plan to come back in-person.
Other districts did not respond to KCTV5’s requests for comment.
