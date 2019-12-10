OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- In most schools in Kansas, students aren't allowed to vape or have vaping products on them. But that ban could soon extend to faculty and visitors as well.
The Kansas Board of Education, in their Topeka meeting Tuesday, could pass restrictions on even possessing vaping products on school property, no matter who the holder of that product is.
That's one of the recommendations the state Anti-Vaping Task Force came up with to curb teen e-cigarette use. If the state board approves that recommendation---or any others today---individual school districts can choose to adopt them or not. Some Kansas schools already have similar policies.
"We asked them to bring recommendations to us monthly, because we felt this was such a crucial issue," said Janet Waugh with the Kansas Board of Education. "For so many of our districts, this is one of their biggest challenges.
The recommendations from the state Anti-Vaping Task Force look similar to gun restrictions, with no one allowed to carry a vaping device onto campus or at any school function. The state Board of Education says that's how serious they view the vaping problem.
In 2017, 35 percent of Kansas high schoolers said they tried vaping. That jumped to more than 50 percent in 2019.
"This is so new. People are simply not familiar with it," Waugh said. "It started off as a way to make people stop smoking cigarettes, and then all of a sudden it's become a fun thing."
Board members will also decide Tuesday if they support state legislation to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 years old.
