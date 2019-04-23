BENTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Authorities in Benton County, Missouri, investigated a threat to Lincoln R2 School on Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office said in a statement they reported to the school around 10 a.m.
The school was placed on lockdown for about two hours while the sheriff's office and Lincoln Police Department investigated.
"At least one student will be referred to the juvenile authority and the school will take appropriate disciplinary action," the department said in a statement.
The juveniles told police they never intended to act on their statements and "it was all a fantasy."
