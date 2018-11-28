KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Officials with the Kansas City School District made the call Tuesday night to not have school Wednesday.
Students tell us they are ready to head back but the holdup is these streets. They are still packed with snow and Kansas City says they are done treating them.
To help lessen the strain on parents, five area schools opened for a free hot lunch and to give kids a place to go for a few hours.
Parents got some help making lunch after more than a week off school.
Kids had their choice of apples, oranges and chicken nuggets all for free on Wednesday’s snow day.
"I got two apples...fruits are healthy...chicken nuggets, strawberry milk," said Andrew Chavez, student at Northeast Middle School.
"I think it’s a really neat idea,” said Stacy Frecks, parent at Whittier School.
Frecks brought here two kids to the school.
"I will get your orange in just a minute," voiced Frecks.
Her kids Samia and Landon are in kindergarten.
Like other kids at the school, this family was ready to get out of the house.
"It’s been nice but you kind of start missing your friends at school and you get bored," explained Daniel Wooten, student at Northeast Middle School.
And it helped lessen the pressure on parents.
“We recognize that for many of our families the meals that their children get at school are very critical part of their lives,” explained Ray Weikal, Interim Public Information Officer.
Weikal says they don’t like to cancel school, but the winter weather even stopped the food order from making it in this week.
Thankfully they still had enough to prepare 150 meals even if only a handful of kids made it in.
The school serves 15,000 students, all of them get a free lunch every day at school.
Wednesday, the district decided to do something to help their families after they had to cancel school for a third day.
Five schools were open that spread throughout the district and close to public transit stops.
"We know for a fact that typically three out of five children suffer from food insecure homes and this is a great opportunity for us to get out and ease that burden," proclaimed Jordan Gordon, Director of Child Nutrition.
Since this was the districts first time doing this, they didn’t know exactly what to expect.
Just a handful of kids and parents showed up to each school for the free lunch, but district officials say they are happy they could do this.
The district hopes to be have school Thursday.
Officials say safety is their top priority and they would rather add school days on to the end of the year than risk that.
