TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) --- The Kansas National Education Association and Kansas Association of School Boards say the State of Kansas is facing a potential "critical shortage" of educations in the state.
The shortages include teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators and classified staff.
The organizations, along with the United School Administrators in Kansas, have formed a coalition to find solutions to solve the problems.
They say the Covid-19 pandemic has been a driving factor in the staffing shortages.
"Educator shortages are reaching severe levels. USA, KNEA, and KASB have a vested interest in retaining our great teachers," said John Helm, Executive Director of Kansas. "We are pleased to work with The Teacher’s College and Assistant Professor Church on this important research project."
A survey will be administered state wide and will focus on five data points: retention factor ratings, retention factor prioritization rankings, most and least rewarding aspects of teaching, teacher engagement, and the likelihood of retention.
