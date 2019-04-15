SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The lunchrooms in the Shawnee Mission School District see more than 27,000 kids every day, serving both breakfast and lunch.
The lunches cost $2.65 if you're in elementary school and $2.80 if you’re in middle school or high school.
"Students can perform much better if they have full bellies," Rebekah Allen, a mom in the Shawnee Mission District, said.
But sometimes lunch isn't a chance to blend in. Sometimes kids stand out for all the wrong reasons.
"For students who were behind in their accounts, the district used to serve them an alternative meal," David A. Smith with the Shawnee Mission School District, said.
A tray with food that majority of kids had would disappear, and kids who couldn't pay, got a grilled cheese instead.
"Kids are very aware of what's going on at school and so if someone else is overdrawn in their account and they've had to get a subpar lunch, the other kids know," Allen said.
Allen is a mom and a teacher, she knows firsthand how important lunches are.
"Who knows if they've had breakfast or a hot dinner to come home to," Allen said.
The district offers students free and reduced lunch if they qualify.
22% of the 105,000 students in Johnson County are part of the program. But even those kids weren't exempt from the cheese sandwich rule.
