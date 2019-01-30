KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bus driver has been fired after allegedly elbowing an elementary school student and slamming him into his seat.
The mother of the Boone Elementary student said the student was grabbed, choked and slammed into his seat and then elbowed by a school bus driver after school Tuesday.
The bus driver was upset that students were being rowdy on the bus and retaliated by attacking the student, the mother said Wednesday. The bus driver does not work for the district but was an employee for the bus company, Students Transportation of America.
According to Center School District spokesperson Christina Medina, the bus company did respond after the incident and proceeded to terminate the bus driver.
Medina also said once the school district was aware of the incident, they notified the Missouri Department of Social Services.
The district put out the following statement regarding the incident:
“It was brought to our attention last night that an incident occurred on a Student Transportation of America bus involving a bus driver and one student. Parents notified our administrators and we immediately launched an investigation. Student Transportation of America (STA), the contracted bus company that serves our district, responded immediately. STA shared that they have separated employment with the driver.
As educators, we take all child endangerment reports seriously and are mandated to contact outside agencies who can fully investigate the claims. At Center School District we care about our kids and families. That sentiment guides all processes and procedures.”
