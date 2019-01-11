KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — The operators of a Kansas City, KS water park where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated aren't saying whether the attraction will open for the upcoming season.
Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said Friday in an email that the Texas-based company doesn't have an announcement "at this time" about the park where Caleb Schwab died in 2016 on a 17 story-slide that was billed as the world's largest.
Work began last year to dismantle the slide — called Verruckt. And prosecutors have charged several people, alleging that shoddy planning and maintenance led to Caleb's death.
Season passes for 2019 for the park aren't available on Schlitterbahn's website. But they are available at the company's four Texas locations, which open for spring break. Prosapio says those locations are a "focus."
