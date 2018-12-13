KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Thursday afternoon, Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry is expected to appear in court.
However, he is not appearing for the Schlitterbahn charges.
Instead he'll be there in connection to more recent drug charges.
Back in October, Henry was charged with intent to distribute meth, hiring someone to perform sexual acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia and Xanax in Johnson County.
His lawyer says he's dealing with depression issues and is getting treatment.
