KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas City, KS water park has been released from the Wyandotte County Jail after posting a new $1 million bond.
Jeff Henry is accused of having a sex slave and offering her a condo and money. When he couldn't pay, he offered her Schlitterbahn day passes as compensation. He was also caught with Xanax pills and meth.
Henry spent less than five hours in jail.
Henry's attorney admits his client has some problems, and Caleb Schwab's August 2016 death on the waterslide he designed only made them worse.
"Just prior to Caleb being killed in this accident, his mother and his father died. When Caleb died, I think a piece of Jeff died too," Henry's attorney Ron Barroso said.
Henry faces second-degree murder charges for Caleb's death. He is accused of rushing into service the 17-story Verruckt waterslide — which was billed as the world's largest — that Caleb was riding when he was killed.
Henry is among several people charged in the tragedy.
Deconstruction of the slide began Tuesday.
