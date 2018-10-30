Jeff Henry mugshot 10-30-18

Jeff Henry

 (Johnson County Jail)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A Schlitterbahn co-owner, Jeffery Henry, is facing new charges over drugs and sex.

Court documents revealed on Tuesday, Henry was charged with intent to distribute meth, hiring someone to perform sexual acts and possession of drug paraphernalia and Xanaz in Johnson County that dates back to July.

Henry was previously involved in a lawsuit over the death of young Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt waterslide. He faces second-degree murder charges in the incident along with slide designer John Schooley.

Henry has bonded out of jail on these latest charges.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.

