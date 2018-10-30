OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A Schlitterbahn co-owner, Jeffery Henry, is facing new charges over drugs and sex.
Court documents revealed on Tuesday, Henry was charged with intent to distribute meth, hiring someone to perform sexual acts and possession of drug paraphernalia and Xanaz in Johnson County that dates back to July.
Henry was previously involved in a lawsuit over the death of young Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt waterslide. He faces second-degree murder charges in the incident along with slide designer John Schooley.
Henry has bonded out of jail on these latest charges.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.