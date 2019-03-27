BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has arrested a school resource officer for allegations of rape and other sex crimes against children.
Agents arrested 30-year-old Mark A. Scheetz of Lansing Wednesday just before 5 p.m. in Bonner Springs on suspicions of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He has not yet been formally charged.
Scheetz was employed for about a year as a resource officer at F.L. Schlagle High School with the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department.
Before his employment at Schlagle High School, Scheetz was employed by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.
Investigators said the incidents in question happened before Scheetz worked for the sheriff’s office, happening in Norton County from 2013 to 2015. Reports from the incidents claim that he engaged in sex acts with a minor and sent lewd photos and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors.
Scheetz was transported to Norton, Kansas where he will reside in the Norton County Jail.
If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME (1-800-572-7463).
