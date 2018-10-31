KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City investigated a suspicious package found in the area of 37th and Broadway Wednesday.
Officers blocked off the parking lot of the Chubby's restaurant located at 3756 Broadway Blvd., and customers were not being allowed into the business.
After an investigation, officers determined the package did not contain an explosive device and cleared the scene shortly before 4 p.m.
The incident kept some customers from enjoying Chubby's, a late-night foodie favorite for more than three decades, on its last day of operations.
The restaurant will close its doors for a final time at 6 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.