KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – - During the holidays, one out of every 72 transactions will be a scam.
And experts say the best scammers are the ones that are believable.
A popular online scam that’s making it’s rounds again is called the “Secret Sister” gift exchange.
It’s where you donate one item-and you could get as many as 36 in return.
Something that seems too good to be true but avoid it because it’s a scam.
Other scams can occur on online websites like Facebook Marketplace and they involve in-person meet-ups.
Sometimes these meeting can lead to robberies and lure people in to vulnerable situations.
KCPD warns people to:
- Not accept a last-second change in location under any circumstance.
- Be cautious of high-value items (current phones or laptops) that have a “too good to be true” list price.
- Always try to bring an extra person when buying or selling.
- Keep all communication with the buyer/seller on the app. Do not give your personal number. It is best if the conversation is linked to all accounts involved.
Some local police departments have set up designated safe meet-up spots for doing business through apps - many of them are located in the parking lots of local police stations.
