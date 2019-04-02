KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Scammers are preying on generosity for fallen officers hoping to cash in on Kansas City's goodwill.
The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police wants to find out who is responsible for making phone calls asking for money using their name. They say if you’ve recently received a call please report the phone number to police.
"We are getting telephone numbers from all over the place from Ottawa, KS, some 913 numbers and some 816 numbers,"Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police president Brad Lemon said.
The scammers ask anyone who answers the phone to donate to a “KC police fallen officers memorial softball tournament."
“Whoever is making these telephone calls are saying, ‘it is the same softball tournament that you've always supported and that's not the case,'" Lemon said.
The KCFOP does plan to fundraise for a softball tournament later this year but they have not started yet. They worry scammers will cash in on their good cause that truly does help injured officers and the families of officers killed in the line of duty.
"To take advantage of that and take money away from people that actually do this for a living day in and day out is reprehensible," Lemon said.
Lemon also worries this scam could prevent people from donating to their legitimate tournament.
"The sad part about it is 100% of the money we raise for our officers goes to our officers," Lemon said. "Prior to giving money call back and confirm it is from our organization and that it is going to the people it is supposed to be going to."
You can visit the organization’s website or call 816-492-7251 if you want to check the validity of a donation request.
