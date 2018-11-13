SB Hwy. 71 down to one lane at 55th Street due to shooting investigation

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Highway 71 southbound is down to one lane at 55th Street due to a shooting investigation, Kansas City police say.
Officers say the injuries don't appear life-threatening.
The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Big back-ups are already happening, police said on Twitter.
No other details were immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.
