SB Hwy. 71 down to one lane at 55th Street due to shooting investigation

Highway 71 southbound was down to one lane at 55th Street due to a shooting investigation, Kansas City police say.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Highway 71 southbound is down to one lane at 55th Street due to a shooting investigation, Kansas City police say.

Officers say the injuries don't appear life-threatening.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Big back-ups are already happening, police said on Twitter.

No other details were immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.

