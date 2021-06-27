KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Stormy weather damaged one of Wyandotte County’s most notable landmarks: Sauer Castle.
Neighbors heard a loud noise around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, and were shocked and saddened to see damage to the historic home’s front porch.
“I heard a big ol’ crash like something just fell,” neighbor Terrie Matz said.
Matz lives down the street from the castle. She and her husband have lived there for decades. When they came outside and couldn’t immediately find the source of the noise, Matz called another neighbor, Cindy Adams.
“I called her and she said ‘well I thought it was you guys shooting fireworks.’ I said no. So she goes to her door and said ‘oh my God, it’s the castle!’ And we all just took off and came down here,” Matz said.
Adams has lived across the street from the Sauer Castle for about 12 years. She says the deterioration of the property has mostly been slow. But Saturday’s damage was sudden.
“There was some rock material, or stone material, and wood, and all kinds of stuff all on and around the front porch. It was just scattered all about like something exploded basically. That’s what it sounded like. Like a building collapse you know,” Adams said.
The women said the castle’s caretaker and another man cleaned up most of the debris and piled it towards the back of the property Sunday morning.
KCTV5 reached the owner of the property, Carl Lopp, via text message.
Lopp said the castle was struck by lighting, which “damaged some woodwork on the front porch.” He said the wood was scheduled to be replaced anyway.
“As usual, these people are overblowing things,” Lopp said. “Because the castle is so tall, it’s constantly taking electrical strikes. The microburst from 2018 was 100 times worse.”
Lopp said the castle was also struck by lighting in 2018, and the iron railing on the top of the castle took all the damage.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City, KS., sent crews to the property back in April to assess the property, but Lopp wouldn’t let crews on the property do their inspection, so they had to use drones.
“We are basically trying to assess the damage. We flew a drone because we want to get a better look at the damage, assess it as a team, and see what needs to be done going forward,” Patrick Holton with the UG’s property maintenance compliance division said at the time.
Lopp said he had hired his own structural engineer around the same time. The engineer said the castle is structurally sound.
The Unified Government boarded windows up on the property back in December, saying the castle had become a safety concern.
At that time, Lopp owed more than $51,000 on the property in taxes, special assessments and citations. The UG said he was on a payment plan.
Lopp vows he has plans to restore the property, which he’s owned since 1988. Next on his list is “tuck pointing a few areas in the near future.”
Neighbors and fans of the historic home are not confident repairs are being made quickly enough.
“The city’s got to do something,” Adams said.
