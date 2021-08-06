KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders and employees are making sure children are ready for the new school year.
Two back-to-school drives will be hosted Saturday morning.
KC Kindness will their Heart to Help Giveaway starting at 10 a.m. It will be located at the Robert J. Mohart Center.
According to organizers, there will be at least 100 backpacks filled with school supplies, masks and sanitizer, and other necessary items.
This the first back-to-school giveaway put on by KC Kindness.
They said they were moved to do it after learning how great the need for school supplies is.
They used a survey from their past events to see this event is what people wanted.
"From that feedback is how we adjust what we choose to help the community with and this was one of the most requested items," said Leranda Brewer, with KC Kindness.
Also happening Saturday is Operation Backpack.
The event being put on by Kansas City Councilwoman Rayna Parks-Shaw will be at Swope Park from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
In addition to school supplies, those who come out can get tablets, hotspots and laptops for students.
Councilwoman Parks-Shaw said they're planning to give away over 2,000 backpacks.
She said last year's turnout, which was the first year, was very successful. So, they've planned for even more people to show up.
"We had over 1,700 cars come through Operation Backpack last year, so we know that the need is great. And unfortunately the pandemic has not gone away. So we expect quite a bit more," said Councilwoman Parks-Shaw.
Both events will also supply feminine products.
There will also be COVID-19 vaccinations available.
