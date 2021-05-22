KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former press secretary for President Donald Trump and current candidate for Governor of Arkansas, will be speaking at next month's Missouri Lincoln Days event.
She will speak June 12 at The Westin in Kansas City.
Lincoln Days will be held from June 11 to June 13.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Roy Blunt are also scheduled to speak at Lincoln Days.
