Sam Graves elected to 10th term in 6th District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves has won a 10th term in office.
Graves on Tuesday defeated Democrat Henry Martin in Missouri's 6th District, which covers a wide swath of rural northern Missouri.
Martin, an Army veteran, defeated two other candidates in the August primary but faced a tough challenge in a district that has moved decidedly Republican in recent years.
Graves, of Tarkio, narrowly defeated Democrat Steve Danner in 2000, but has won easily in every general election since then.
Graves serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
