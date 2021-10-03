KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was unable to set a new franchise record for home runs.
However, he did win two individual titles: He finished tied for the league lead with 48 home runs and drove home 121 runs, which led the league.
His 48 home runs are the most for a catcher in Major League Baseball history.
Perez led the league with 22 home runs when the Royals were behind and hit more "go-ahead" home runs than anyone else.
He hit 15 more home runs than Mike Zunino, who had the second most home runs at the catchper position. He drove home 45 more runs than Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who finished with 76 RBI on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.