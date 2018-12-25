KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As fun as it is getting together with family and friends, it’s so important to remember those less fortunate around the holidays.
That’s why the Salvation Army hosted a Community-wide dinner.
Though first, they needed to prepare all the food.
Volunteers were up at it early Christmas morning.
Instead of unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning, Salvation Army volunteers begin their morning in the kitchen.
“Make all the gravy and potatoes and make sure all the warmers are packed full so when it’s show time, we’re ready to go,” said Randy Bell, a volunteer. “I ask them, I said well I’m pretty handy in the kitchen. They said, can you be here at 5:30 a.m., and I said yep. And the rest is history.”
And for every Christmas since that conversation 24 years ago, Bell has shown up to volunteer. It’s even become a family affair.
“I have two of my boys here and my sister and niece,” Bell said. “I’ve been making gravy for 25 years. I’d hate to say how many hundreds of gallons of gravy I’ve made”
Vig is another long-term volunteer he said he wouldn’t spend his Christmas any other way.
“It’s good to give back,” Vig said. “I mean, I don’t have much. But I can give my time. And it’s good for everyone to come and get something to eat”
Meals are prepared for over 1,000 people whether they’re the homeless, the elderly, or just want to be with others on Christmas.
And once they’re done, they soak in the comradery among all those who’ve come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.