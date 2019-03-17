KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The Salvation Army is requesting Kansas City residents to donate water on Monday to assist potential flooding evacuees in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
Flooding is predicted next week along the Missouri River.
Residents in Atchison and Holt counties in Missouri and Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas have already left their homes.
Donations can be made at The Salvation Army Warehouse located at 1110 E. Truman Road in Kansas City, along with these locations:
- Blue Valley Community Center, 6618 East Truman Rd., Kansas City, Mo.
- Eastside Community Center, 3013-17 East 9th St., Kansas City, Mo.
- Independence Community Center, 14700 East Truman Rd., Independence, Mo.
- Kansas City, Kansas Community Center, 6723 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.
- Northland Community Center, 5306 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo.
- Olathe Community Center, 420 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kan.
- Southland Community Center, 6111 E. 129th St., Grandview, Mo.
- Westport Community Center, 500 West 39th St., Kansas City, Mo.
You can also make monetary donations at SalArmyMoKan.org.
