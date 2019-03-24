SALINE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Saline County Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Missouri River.
The Missouri State Water Patrol recovered a body from the Missouri River near 310th Road at Malta Bend on Sunday afternoon just before 2.
The Malta Bend Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.
Willie Harlow, who is the Saline County Corner, went to the scene and confirmed the body was a man.
Authorities said an autopsy will be conducted.
