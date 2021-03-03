KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- This week's controversy involving Dr. Seuss has created an incredible demand for his books on Amazon.
This week, the Dr. Seuss' estate announced it would discontinue the publication of six of his books that some feel contained racist imagery.
As of Wednesday afternoon, nine of Amazon's Top 10 list contains titles for the children's book author.
Individuals are also selling Dr. Seuss books on eBay for an incredible amount of money, some into the hundreds.
Books by Dr. Seuss — who was born Theodor Seuss Geisel in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1904 —- have been translated into dozens of languages as well as in braille and are sold in more than 100 countries. He died in 1991.
He remains popular, earning an estimated $33 million before taxes in 2020, up from just $9.5 million five years ago, the company said. Forbes listed him No. 2 on its highest-paid dead celebrities of 2020, behind only the late pop star Michael Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.