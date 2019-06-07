JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Female attorneys in Kansas City said a change to safety at the Jackson County Detention Center is keeping them from their clients. Meanwhile, the jail said they are just trying to keep everyone safe.
KCTV5 News went to find out why the sudden security upgrade is frustrating people.
“This new policy went into place for professional visits,” said Attorney Tracy Spradlin.
“For it to have credibility, it has to be universal,” said Jackson County Jail Director Diana Turner.
On May 16, getting though security at the Jackson County Jail looked different.
“It just is humiliating to think that we’re trying to smuggle things in to our clients in our underwear,” Spradlin said.
Spradlin said the new screening system is forcing female attorneys to decide between seeing their clients or not.
“Even bras without underwires -- just with metal clasps -- are now setting off the metal detector and denying entrance,” she said.
After a letter was signed by more than 100 attorneys in KC, the jail responded by saying they could have non-contact visits with clients. However, Attorney Daniel Ross worries that will impede a person’s rights.
“You can meet over a table like this with your client, you can exchange documents, you can get signatures,” he said.
Turner said the change was a long time coming.
“I held myself accountable to my own commission,” she said. “You’re going to come back and you’re going to implement this because it’s right and it doesn’t matter that for two years you’ve asked for funding and it hasn’t been funded.”
Turner said this new system applies to everyone. On Friday, Sheriff Daryll Forte emphasized that in a series of tweets.
He said, “the process is clear and has been adhered to with no complaints filed.”
KCTV5 News reached out to Forte for an interview but he sent an email back saying several women were able to get through security today.
