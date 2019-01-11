(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's recovery from surgery is "on track" but she will miss oral arguments next week, the Supreme Court announced Friday. Ginsburg is still recuperating from surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her lungs.
"Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required," said court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg.
Ginsburg, who missed oral arguments this week, has not been on the bench since her surgery last month, but she has participated by reading briefs at home.
Her absence comes as the court is considering whether to take up several controversial issues including the administration's decision to phase out DACA and its ban that blocks most transgender individuals from serving in the military. The justices met behind closed doors earlier on Friday to discuss pending petitions and Ginsburg participated by proxy.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
