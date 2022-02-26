KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Many around the world are showing their support for Ukraine.
On Saturday, that included hundreds of people in Kansas City.
Supporters gathered on The Plaza to express their thoughts and emotions concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We are miles and miles away from our friends, our family, close people to us and we just see bombings and innocent people dying," said Volodymyr Polishchuk. "Not being there not being able to see your family them being on pins and needles all not it’s a horrible feeling."
Members of the Ukrainian community in Kansas City were joined by Anna Foster, who was born in Russia but has a grandmother from Ukraine.
"I know that a lot of Russians hurt as much as I do," Foster said. "I know a lot of Americans hurt. I know a lot of Ukrainians hurt the most of course, but I just want to show my support to them."
Foster said one of the reasons for her emotions is the split beliefs in her family, as some of her siblings are strong supporters of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
