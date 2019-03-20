RUSHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Along Southwest Mud Lake, flooding has closed the road. Levees can’t take much more water.
“So far we are still holding but we are just at the capacity of what the levees can hold back here,” said Lanny Frakes, who is the Secretary Treasurer of Rushville-Sugar Lake Levee Association. “If we do hit that 31.4 crest we will probably see some overtopping. Hopefully we can try to prevent breaches.”
Possible breaches are on the minds of many who have survived flooding before.
“That’s what everybody’s fear is. How long our levees will hold out,” said Thomas Blankenship, whose property flooded.
Fellow farmers, some with land on the line, stacked sandbags along lower lying spots near levees.
Two young sisters from Liberty, Missouri came with their mother to lend a hand in Rushville during their Spring Break.
“So people’s houses don’t get washed away,” said Rylie Smith, who is a volunteer.
“About four pillars back is our property line,” Blankenship explained.
Blankenship hopes his home is on high enough ground to withstand any additional water possibly headed his way
“As soon as I feel my family is in danger, we will get out. I feel like it is not bad yet but it’s getting close. We are going to touch it out as long as we can,” Blankenship said.
Frakes said the flood damage already done around the Midwest is devastating.
“We think there will have to be some changes made, probably congressionally to how the river is operated where flood control is once again the number one priority,” Frakes voiced.
Volunteers said they will continue sandbagging Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.