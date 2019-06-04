RUSHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Right now, the Fritzel family can only reach their house by using a boat. They are waiting for all the water to go down, so they can go back home.
You would normally see cornfield after cornfield along roads in Rushville. Instead, KCTV5 floated by mailboxes on a boat ride to Roger Fritzel’s home.
“As soon as we can drive a car down the road, we are going to come back in,” Roger Fritzel, home surrounded by floodwater, said.
Fritzel and his wife left their home last week.
“We didn’t have any choice. I was tired of begging someone to bring in gasoline for the generator. My wife was ready to go this time. Bless her heart,” Fritzel said.
They’re staying with their daughter and her husband.
“And three wonderful grandkids. That’s how granny is getting through this,” Fritzel said.
Some of their neighbors decided to stay.
“There is one family down there living in their second story house. Living off a generator. Carrying water in and out,” Victor Baber, owns lot on Bean Lake, said.
For now, Fritzel believes the inside of their home sustained little damage. He and his neighbors are waiting to take a closer look once floodwaters go down.
