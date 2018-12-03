BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) – Bonner Springs officials are keeping an eye out for a missing cow.
There's cows a plenty outside the Bonner Springs city limits, but John Robinson wanted to give ranching a try in town.
“That's a 75-gallon stock tank. I have a salt block and then I put some electric wire up,” said Robinson.
He hoped it would save on groceries, like his chickens.
“Beef is so expensive right now,” explained Robinson.
He bought this heifer from a friend on Black Friday and unloaded her in his backyard.
“I was gonna fatten her up for a few weeks. She weighs almost a thousand pounds,” proclaimed Robinson.
A few hours later, she got startled.
Robinson's plan for cheap hamburger turned out to be a missed steak.
“She jumped over the electric fence and took off running,” explained Robinson.
His neighbor saw her hoof it.
“I thought it was funny but then I was upset. Chickens are fine, but you can't have a cow there,” said Stephanie Franz, neighbor.
No one's been able to catch her, one woman sent us pictures and video of the bewildered bovine trotting down the street.
“It's something new every day,” voiced Kendra Anthony, Animal Control.
Officer Anthony has been tracking the cow for more than a week now.
“Right now, we're just asking people to call and report it because she's so scared of people,” proclaimed Anthony.
Police last saw the cow Friday, she was walking through a wooded area, not too far from Bonner Springs high school.
“She mostly stays off to herself, she hasn't been damaging any property,” exclaimed Anthony.
She might be staying near water as there's hoof prints along the creek Monday morning.
Anthony checked out a tip that she was grazing by the town's aquatic center. She's trying to get close enough to take a shot with a tranquilizer dart.
“Right now, we want to get her home safe so she's not out in the street,” said Anthony.
She's also reminding people that cattle belong on a farm.
“Don't keep cows in the residential area of the city,” voiced Anthony.
The city has cited Robinson for every day his animal has been missing.
“It's taking it's toll on my family,” said Robinson.
At this point he just wants to find her.
“I just want her to be safe,” explained Robinson.
And find a place for her with room to roam.
Robinson and police are working with a local farmer to try and track down the cow.
That same farmer has offered to take care of the cow for the owner outside the city limits.
