BONNER SPRINGS (KCTV) -- An utterly strange story out of Bonner Springs is coming to a satisfying end.
A homeowner says he bought a cow on Black Friday to help save on the cost of beef.
But just a few hours in his residential backyard, the bovine busted out, roaming the town and evading capture for days.
However, on Tuesday, the cow has been found and was apparently living with another herd.
The owner plans to find her a more suitable home with room to roam.
